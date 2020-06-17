Callum Hunter-Hill: Lock signs permanent Saracens deal

Callum Hunter-Hill started his career at Glasgow Warriors

Lock Callum Hunter-Hill has joined Saracens on a permanent deal from Pro14 side Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old joined Sarries on an academy loan contract at the start of this season, and has featured 15 times in all competitions.

The Scot has agreed a deal to remain at Allianz Park until the summer of 2023.

"Callum has made steady progress in the short time he has been with us," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

The 2019-20 Premiership season has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the campaign scheduled to restart on 15 August.

Saracens will be relegated to the Championship at the end of the season for breaches of the league's salary cap regulations.