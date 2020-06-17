World Rugby plan to introduce 'fit and proper person test' as part of governance review

World Rugby is the world governing body and is responsible for organising the Rugby World Cup every four years

World Rugby has announced plans to introduce a 'fit and proper person test' as part of a governance review.

It comes after Fiji Rugby Union chairman, Francis Kean, stood down from the World Rugby council amid accusations of homophobia and discrimination in April.

Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont promised a review prior to his re-election in May.

It will be led by British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Sir Hugh Robertson.

Former England captain Beaumont said: "As our game continues to grow and we welcome new playing nations, it is imperative our structures and leadership reflect our ambitions and the universality of the game."

Robertson who was the sports minister during the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games in London, succeeded Lord Coe as chairman of the BOA in 2016.

He will be joined in a working group by the recently retired governor general of Australia, Sir Peter Cosgrove and Olympic women's ice hockey gold medallist, Angela Ruggiero.

Ruggiero, 40, has sat as an independent member on World Rugby's executive committee since 2019.

Other areas the group will look at include gender balance and diversity on World Rugby's board and committee's along with player representation.

World Rugby's council consists of 52 members including 18 women, making it one of the most gender-balanced councils for a global sport.

The 14-strong group aim to report back to the council in November.