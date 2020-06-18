Pro14 to return in August with derbies behind closed doors

Defending champions Leinster were unbeaten when the season was halted

The Pro14 will return from a five-month Covid-19 pandemic hiatus with derbies behind closed doors from 22 August.

The league's resumption will see teams from the same nation play against each other before the season is concluded via semi-finals and a final.

The teams finishing in the top two places in Conference A and B will contest the semi-finals.

That final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 12 September with the venue to be confirmed.

There are still eight rounds of fixtures remaining, but those will not be completed in full with four consecutive weekends from the restart date earmarked to conclude the campaign.

Ulster's game in hand put down as a draw

The season was postponed in March with Ulster having played one game fewer (12) than the majority of other teams.

Their game in hand, against Benetton, has been put down as a draw with both sides awarded two points, leaving Ulster second in Conference A on 43 points.

That means the northern province need just two points from their two remaining matches to be sure of a semi-final berth.

Meanwhile defending champions Leinster are already guaranteed to finish top of Conference A as they currently hold an unassailable 18-point lead.

In Conference B, Munster are also well placed for a spot in the last four with an eight-point advantage over Scarlets in third.

Connacht sit fourth in the table, 10 points off the top two thus leaving their semi-final aspirations hanging by a thread.

Three provinces book 2020/21 European spots

European qualification will again be on merit, based on finishing positions after round 13, with the top three from each section booking their place in next season's competition.

The top three teams in Conference A are Leinster, Ulster and Glasgow Warriors. The top three in Conference B are Edinburgh, Munster and Scarlets.

Rugby nations Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa have teams in the Pro14, covering six governmental jurisdictions whose health guidance in the face of Covid-19 must be observed.