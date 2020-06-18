Macauley Cook: Forward leaves Cardiff Blues

Forward Macauley Cook scored 17 tries in 167 games for Cardiff Blues

Macauley Cook has left Cardiff Blues after his contract was not renewed.

The 28-year-old lock or back-row made his senior debut for the Welsh region in 2010 and went on to make 167 appearances.

"It's sad to be leaving Cardiff Blues, particularly given the current circumstances and not being able to have a send off," he said.

"Cardiff Blues will always remain a massive part of me but I am now looking forward to a change of environment."

Cook scored 17 tries for Blues and was part of the side that won the 2018 European Challenge Cup.

"There are so many stand-out memories from my first senior appearance, against Exeter Chiefs, to my 150th with a great win against Munster and my family in the crowd, and of course our journey to winning the European Challenge Cup," he added.