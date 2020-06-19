Gordon Reid: Scotland prop says Super6 not good enough

Reid featured for Ayrshire Bulls in the inaugural Super6 season

Scottish Rugby's Super6 competition is not strong enough to prepare players for the professional game, says Scotland prop Gordon Reid.

Reid featured for the Ayrshire Bulls in the competition's inaugural campaign, which was curtailed due to coronavirus.

The six franchises feature part-time players with the aim to "feed talent" to the professional teams.

"Playing in it, there's a massive step from there to professional rugby," Reid told BBC Scotland's rugby podcast.

"Especially if you're expecting props to play at that level and step up to the professional game, it's not going to happen."

Reid signed a short-term deal with English Premiership side Northampton in March having previously been available for the Bulls and Glasgow Warriors in a partnership deal.

The 33-year-old, who has 41 Scotland caps, previously played for London Irish in England's second-tier and believes that is a better level for young Scottish players to learn their trade.

"The SRU should try and get some teams in there," he added. "They could potentially do partnerships and they could send them down there and play some games.

"For the backs, the speed of it [Super6], it's ok. But for your tight five, you need to be down in the Championship."