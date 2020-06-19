Jasmine Joyce: Wales & GB Sevens player joins Bristol as Neumann moves to Sale

From the section

Like Jasmine Joyce, Lisa Neumann hails from St Davids in west Wales

Jasmine Joyce has rejoined Bristol Bears Women and fellow Wales wing Lisa Neumann has switched clubs by moving to Sale Sharks.

Joyce, a Great Britain Sevens player at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will play for Bristol for the 2020-21 Premier 15s season.

Neumann has left another top-tier club, Firwood Waterloo Ladies, to join Sale Sharks Women.

Both Joyce, 24, and 26-year-old Neumann have 15 caps for Wales.