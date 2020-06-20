Vereniki Goneva: Winger leaves Harlequins to join French side Stade Montois

Vereniki Goneva only spent one shortened season at Quins

Former Fiji winger Vereniki Goneva has left Harlequins after one season to join French side Stade Montois.

The 36-year-old joined Quins from Newcastle Falcons in July 2019 after being named Premiership player of the season in 2017-18.

Goneva, who won 59 caps for his country before retiring after the 2019 World Cup, also spent four years at Leicester Tigers between 2012 and 2016.

Stade Montois are in the second tier of French rugby union.