Glasgow Warriors: Hooker George Turner extends stay by two years

Scotland international George Turner, centre, has committed to Glasgow Warriors for the next two years

Scotland hooker George Turner has signed a two-year contract to extend his stay at Glasgow Warriors.

Turner, 27, has scored nine tries in 46 appearances for the Warriors since joining from Edinburgh - on loan at first - in 2017.

Described as "exciting and dynamic" by head coach Danny Wilson, Turner feels he has plenty of improvement to come.

"I don't think I've reached my best rugby yet and I can't wait to show what I can do," he said.

Turner has won nine Scotland caps and was part of Gregor Townsend's 2019 World Cup squad.

"I'm delighted to be extending my stay for another couple of years and I'm fortunate to be part of such a great club," Turner added.

"The squad, the facilities, and coaches are great, and we play a really enjoyable brand of rugby where you can express yourself and try things. This is a great environment and it has really helped my development."

Turner's contract extension at Scotstoun follows the re-signings since January of scrum-half Ali Price, centres Nick Grigg and Pete Horne, winger Ratu Tagive, back-row players Rob Harley and co-captain Ryan Wilson, and fellow hooker Grant Stewart.

In addition, Wilson has signed Scotland second=row Richie Gray from Toulouse, and Argentina prop Enrique Pieretto from Exeter Chiefs.

The new head coach, who took charge at the start of the month, said: "Knowing George from my time with Scotland I've watched him progress to become an established international hooker.

"He is a really exciting and dynamic player with an attacking prowess. Equally, in defence he is extremely physical and provides plenty of big collisions."