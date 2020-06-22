Ted Hill: Worcester Warriors forward signs new contract until 2024

Ted Hill made his England debut against Japan in November 2018

Worcester Warriors forward Ted Hill has signed an extended contract with the Premiership club until 2024.

The once-capped England flanker, 21, who only signed a two-year extension in November, has now agreed to extend his deal further.

"Ted is absolutely integral to what we are aiming to achieve here at Sixways," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He is a terrific bloke with tremendous leadership potential."

After scoring the second of two tries on his Premiership debut to engineer a last-minute win at Leicester, the then teenage Hill was called up by England head coach Eddie Jones for a training camp in Portugal in October 2018.

That was followed by a surprise debut off the bench for the final few minutes against Japan at Twickenham a month later.

Hill 'will establish himself' with England

Despite several appearances in Jones' training squads since, Hill, who was capped by England at several youth levels, has not added to his solitary senior cap.

But he has attracted a lot of attention with his form in the Premiership as a Worcester regular, and Solomons has no doubt that he has a big international future ahead of him.

"He is an outstanding rugby player and a great team man, who has established himself as one of the leading blindside flankers," he added.

"I have no doubt that, sooner rather than later, he will establish himself in the England team."