Sene Naoupu: Ireland rugby star proud to give back to adopted country that embraced her

Lockdown presented challenges to us all but Sene Naoupu's response to these unprecedented times included improving her self-taught piano skills.

The Ireland rugby international's numerous social media followers have been able to watch her tinkling the ivories.

The New Zealand-born woman, of Samoan stock, arrived in Ireland in 2009 as a 25-year-old when boyfriend and now husband George signed for Connacht.

By 2016, a year after helping her adopted country clinch the Women's Six Nations title, Naoupu was listed by the Irish Times as one of the 30 most influential women in Ireland.

A veritable bundle of energy, an expat's existence was never going to be Sene's approach to her new surroundings.

Learned the Irish language

The decision to immerse themselves as fully as possible in the local Galway culture meant Sene and George made the decision to learn the Irish language - a task many natives find beyond them.

"It's one of the hardest languages I've ever tried," laughed Sene in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

But she felt that owed something to the local population that had made her and George feel so welcome.

She muses that it may be something to do with guttural Irish pronunciations but people seemed to have no difficult saying her name correctly - which hadn't been the case for many back home in New Zealand.

"Something as small as people pronouncing my name properly was a massive thing for me.

"That in some way, along with a bunch of other things, helped set the tone in terms of the culture.

"That's one of the reasons why we both felt it was important to learn Irish because part of respecting culture is learning how people communicate."

Amid the issue which is dominating world headlines at the moment in the wake of the killing of George Floyd's killing in the US, Naoupu is not naïve enough to believe Ireland is getting everything right in its approach to racism.

But she says her experience in Ireland has caught her to rethink the "keeping the head down" mentality which she habitually adopted when faced by the scourge at home.

"My parents are Samoans and my mum raised us in a small town where people were predominantly (of) European (extraction).

"When I was growing up, I was already different just because of the colour of my skin.

"In some ways I might have been polarised into the mindset that I would have expected those types of comments which wasn't necessarily an ideal situation to be in.

"It wasn't so prevalent that I let it affect me but moving to Ireland actually opened my eyes a bit from a cultural point of view and an acceptance point of view."

Sene's time in Ireland has seen her juggle an international rugby career, which now stretches to 37 caps, and a working life of a lifestyle and fitness coach which seems perfectly suited to her infectious enthusiasm.

Battle with eating disorder

But her life has had other challenges which she is now drawing on to help others.

Sene suffered from an eating disorder in her late teens and early 20s which was a period when she had trials for the New Zealand women's rugby team.

"I was at university training as an athlete in the high performance academy in Otago. I was well supported by academy nutritionists at the time and by physicians, psychologists, psychotherapists and they all served their purpose. Everyone is different and they will be excellent for (some) people.

"But for me it was after moving back home for a year that I got better. They say it takes 10 years to recover. That's how much of a complex, psychological disease that it is.

"The turning points that I experienced involved my family and it was that support that helped me to heal properly."

Sene's candid admissions of her own battles led to her becoming involved in the Irish Health Service Executive's launch of an app aimed at helping people experiencing eating disorders.

"It's something that wouldn't necessarily be a replacement for medical advice but would be in the form of offering that support network. It's more of a soft support network that would give then the confidence to go and seek professional help."

She is also a board member of Bodywhys - the main voluntary organisation in Ireland which supports people who have eating orders.

"It's a tricky, complex, psychological issue that needs a bit more understanding," she says succinctly.

World Cup qualifiers

In terms of her rugby endeavours, like all of her Irish team-mates Sene is waiting to hear news about the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for September and when and if the postponed Six Nations games will take place.

While Ireland in recent seasons haven't hit the heights that saw them reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2014 either side of a Grand Slam triumph in 2013 and Six Nations title in 2015, Naoupu insists it's an exciting time to be involved in the sport.

"It's really positive in that women's rugby is one of the fastest growing team sports in the world and in terms of the emerging countries that's really pleasing.

"The challenge is to ensure that the experience is fun for young girls coming through."

Naoupu also believes the delay of the Tokyo Olympics to next summer presents the sport with a unique showcase opportunity with the World Cup also taking place in 2021.

"Not too many sports are going to get the opportunity of having your World Cup and Olympics within a few months of each other to really grow and promote the game."