Saracens: USA international Will Hooley to join from Bedford Blues
United States international fly-half Will Hooley is to join Saracens from Bedford.
Hooley previously played for Exeter before joining the Blues in 2017.
The 26-year-old's 15 international caps include starting at full-back against England at the 2019 World Cup in Kobe last September.
“It was such an easy decision for me to make the move to Saracens,” said Hooley. “Ultimately, I wanted to test myself and challenge myself.”
Saracens will play in the Championship in the 2020-21 season following their automatic relegation from the Premiership for persistent salary cap infringements.