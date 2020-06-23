Saracens: USA international Will Hooley to join from Bedford Blues

Will Hooley has won 15 USA international caps so far

United States international fly-half Will Hooley is to join Saracens from Bedford.

Hooley previously played for Exeter before joining the Blues in 2017.

The 26-year-old's 15 international caps include starting at full-back against England at the 2019 World Cup in Kobe last September.

“It was such an easy decision for me to make the move to Saracens,” said Hooley. “Ultimately, I wanted to test myself and challenge myself.”

Saracens will play in the Championship in the 2020-21 season following their automatic relegation from the Premiership for persistent salary cap infringements.