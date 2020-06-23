Ollie Lawrence: Worcester Warriors centre signs extended contract

Ollie Lawrence in action against Northampton Saints in March, shortly before Covid-19 halted the season

Worcester Warriors centre Ollie Lawrence has extended his deal with the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old, capped by England at Under-20 level, signed his first professional contract with Warriors in November 2018.

Following flanker Ted Hill's contract extension until 2024, Lawrence is the latest of Worcester's highly-rated youngsters to commit his future.

"I'm looking forward to the next couple of seasons," said Lawrence.

"I feel that I still have a lot to prove to people here and I'm ready for that challenge. There were a few conversations that needed to be had, but it was fairly straightforward. It was the right decision for me at this time.

"Worcester gave me the opportunity to become the player I am now and I feel I still have a lot to give back. I also believe we can fulfil our potential as a team over the next few seasons."

Lawrence, who was educated locally at Bromsgrove School, is the son of former Moseley winger Mike Lawrence.

Another England hopeful?

"I am over the moon that Ollie has decide to extend his stay with us," said Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons. "He is terrific talent with real X-Factor.

"In his first season at senior level he has established himself as one of the leading outside centres in England.

"As with Ted Hill, I have no doubt that he will soon become a regular in the England team."

The length of Lawrence's new deal has not been disclosed.