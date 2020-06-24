Harry Potter: Leicester Tigers sign Melbourne Rebels back

Harry Potter will join a Leicester side that was 11th in the Premiership when the season was halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Leicester Tigers have signed Melbourne Rebels back Harry Potter.

Versatile 22-year-old Potter, who can play across the wing and centre positions, was born in London and moved to Australia as a child.

Potter signed his first professional deal with the Rebels in 2019.

"He has a promising future ahead of him in the game and we are confident he will only continue to improve in our environment," said Geordan Murphy, soon to be Tigers director of rugby.

Potter is the fourth new back to move to Welford Road this summer, following Nemani Nadolo, Matt Scott and Zack Henry.

Leicester have not revealed the length of Potter's deal with the Tigers.