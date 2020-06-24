Saracens: Harry Sloan joins from Championship club Ealing

Harry Sloan twice helped Ealing to second-place finishes in the Championship after leaving Harlequins

Saracens have signed centre Harry Sloan from Championship club Ealing.

The 26-year-old will join the three-time European champions in England's second division next season after the club was consigned to relegation after breaching salary cap rules.

Sloan spent two seasons with Ealing after joining from Premiership side Harlequins in 2018.

"This is a great opportunity for him to progress his game," said Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall.

"He is another player with experience of the both the Premiership and the Championship, and has a real desire to show that he belongs at the top level."

Sloan, who twice helped Ealing finish second in the Championship, is the second player in as many days to join Saracens from a Championship club, following USA international fly-half Will Hooley's move from Bedford.