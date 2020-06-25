European Rugby: Scarlets and Dragons Challenge Cup dates confirmed

Adam Warren scored two second half tries in Dragons' win over Enisei-STM

European rugby organisers have announced new dates for the knockout stages of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup - with the Scarlets and Dragons still in the second-tier competition.

The quarter finals will be played between the 18th and 20th of September.

The semi-finals will be the following weekend.

Scarlets are due to travel to Toulon in the last eight while the Dragons will be in Bristol.

The two matches were postponed from early April when the competition was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Champions Cup final is now scheduled for Saturday 17 October with the Challenge Cup the previous night.

EPCR says it remains committed to staging the matches in Marseille, but the situation is under review depending on crowd and travel regulations.

The announcement of October dates for club competition makes it less likely that international matches will be staged in October.

Meanwhile plans for a 24-team Champions Cup competition next season are still under discussion, including eight teams from the Pro14.

It could mean eight groups of three teams, with the number of group games potentially reduced from six to four to make up for the abbreviated season.

Scarlets and Dragons are likely to be the Welsh representatives in such a tournament, being among the better-placed teams in the Pro14 when the competition was halted in March because of Covid-19.