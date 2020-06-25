Julian Montoya: Leicester Tigers set to sign Argentina hooker for 2021-22

From the section

Julian Montoya made his Argentina Test debut at the age of 20 against Uruguay in May 2014

Premiership side Leicester Tigers are poised to sign Argentina hooker Julian Montoya for the 2021-22 season, BBC Radio Leicester understands.

Montoya, 26, was Argentina's World Cup hooker in 2019 and has won 59 caps for his country.

Tigers already have 33-year-old Tom Youngs, Jake Kerr and Shalva Mamukashvili playing in the same role but are looking longer term.

Montoya plays for Buenos Aries-based Super Rugby side Jaguares.