Bristol Bears: Bryan Byrne signs one-year deal after impressing on loan
Hooker Bryan Byrne has signed a one-year contract with Bristol Bears after impressing on loan from Leinster.
The 26-year-old played once in the Premiership before the season was suspended because of coronavirus, but did enough to earn a permanent deal.
He scored 12 tries in 47 appearances for Pro14 side Leinster.
"Bryan made a very positive impression during his short time with us earlier in the season," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.
"His signing further bolsters our depth and competition."