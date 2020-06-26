Bristol Bears: Bryan Byrne signs one-year deal after impressing on loan

Bryan Byrne has represented Ireland at youth level

Hooker Bryan Byrne has signed a one-year contract with Bristol Bears after impressing on loan from Leinster.

The 26-year-old played once in the Premiership before the season was suspended because of coronavirus, but did enough to earn a permanent deal.

He scored 12 tries in 47 appearances for Pro14 side Leinster.

"Bryan made a very positive impression during his short time with us earlier in the season," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

"His signing further bolsters our depth and competition."