Owen Williams: Centre ineligible for Wales after Japan move

Owen Williams joined Gloucester in 2017 from Leicester Tigers

Welsh international centre or fly-half Owen Williams has joined Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, making him ineligible to play for Wales.

Williams won three Wales caps in 2017.

The 28-year old, who leaves Gloucester RFC, was due to be a replacement for Wales' 2020 Six Nations match in Ireland, but was injured in the warm-up and lost his chance of a comeback.

Williams is the second Wales centre to move to Japan after Hadleigh Parkes' switch to Panasonic Wild Knights.

Both become ineligible under the WRU policy which prevents selection of players with fewer than 60 caps who have chosen to sign for sides outside Wales.