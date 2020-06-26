Richard Wigglesworth: Saracens scrum-half signs deal to end season with relegated club

Richard Wigglesworth has been involved in all five of Saracens' Premiership title victories

Scrum-half Richard Wigglesworth has signed a contract extension to see out the 2019-20 season with Saracens.

The 37-year-old's previous deal was due to expire before the Premiership campaign, suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, is set to resume.

It is due to restart on the weekend of 15 August, with the European Champions Cup recommencing in September.

"It's been brilliant to get sorted so we can finish the season off properly," said Wigglesworth.

"I'm gutted for the lads that don't get that, I'm lucky enough to have that goal at the end of the season and get to finish off the right way."

Former England international Wigglesworth, a five-time Premiership and three-time European Champions Cup winner with Saracens, is just four matches short of 250 appearances for the club.

His future beyond this season, however, remains uncertain as he has been linked with a move away from Sarries since they were consigned to relegation for salary cap breaches.

While their Premiership fate is already sealed, Saracens remain in the hunt for their fourth European title in five years, with a quarter-final meeting with Leinster awaiting.