Richard Cockerill committed to Edinburgh despite Gloucester interest

Cockerill confirmed Gloucester contacted his agent

Head coach Richard Cockerill says he remains open to extending his Edinburgh contract despite interest from English Premiership side Gloucester.

Scottish Rugby's chief executive Mark Dodson has confirmed they want to keep Cockerill beyond next season, when the Englishman's current deal expires.

Cockerill says Gloucester contacted his agent, but "nothing more than that".

"It is always flattering to be associated with different jobs," he said.

"They are a good club and I'm sure they will get the person who is right for them, but at this moment in time that is not me.

"I'm out of contract next May and if the union want me to stay on then I am very open to that, I have never alluded to anything different."

Edinburgh's fortunes have transformed since Cockerill took charge in 2017.

They are all but guaranteed a place in this season's Pro14 semi-finals, have a European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Bordeaux to come and have secured a spot in next season's Champions Cup.

With development resumed on the club's new stadium on the back pitches at Murrayfield, Cockerill sees a bright future.

"I don't see any reason why Edinburgh can't be a force in the European game so we just need to keep building and working here," the former Leicester director of rugby added.

"I don't think you necessarily have to move to the Premiership or to France for that [success], there is a good player base here, there's lots of positive things happening so we just have to make it work here."

"I'd be happy to stay but there are a few things to discuss before we get to that point, I'm sure."