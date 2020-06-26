Sale Sharks: Wales' Teleri Wyn Davies and Mali Quaeck sign

Teleri Wyn Davies made her Wales debut in 2018

Sale Sharks have made Teleri Wyn Davies and Mali Quaeck from Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC 1404) their third and fourth Welsh signings of the summer.

The duo will join Molly Kelly and Lisa Neumann with Sharks for next season after their Premiership promotion.

Back-row forward Quaeck was part of Wales' development squad which played England last year.

Lock Davies, 23, made her senior debut in the 18-17 victory against Scotland in the 2018 Six Nations.

After that match she paid an emotional tribute to her father Bryan "Yogi" Davies who died in 2013 six years after a scrummaging accident.

"I am excited for the opportunity to be involved in a high performance environment with such ambitious players," Davies said.

Earlier this month wing Neumann, 26, joined Sale who have replaced her old club Firwood Waterloo Ladies in the top flight, while Kelly also left Firwood for Sale.