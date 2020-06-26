Brock James: Ospreys hire ex-Clermont fly-half as attack coach

Brock James left Western Force in Australia in 2006 to play in France

Ospreys have appointed former French Top 14 winner Brock James as attack coach under new boss Toby Booth.

The 38-year-old Australian has played in France for 14 years, ending as player-coach at La Rochelle when Covid-19 forced the sport's shutdown.

Fly-half James helped Clermont Auvergne win the 2007 European Challenge Cup and 2010 domestic league title.

Booth said: "There is no doubt, in my mind, he will be an inspiration to the players he will be coaching."

James is replacing Worcester Warriors-bound Matt Sherratt, who had the title of backs coach at Liberty Stadium under former boss Allen Clarke, who is heading to US Major League rugby club Dallas Jackals.

Booth says he and James share a similar approach in how they want Ospreys to play.

"Myself and Brock's philosophy to the game and how we want the Ospreys to play are very similar, it's about developing a home-grown team, playing an attractive brand of rugby and scoring tries," said Booth.

"We interviewed 10 candidates for the role and they were all highly qualified and impressive but we were really deliberate and methodical in the whole process to get the person we wanted.

"And we appointed Brock because of his rugby CV and because of his vast experience of European competitions and northern hemisphere rugby.

"Why? Because that is where the Ospreys have to be competitive."

James, who also played for Bordeaux-Begles after leaving Clermont, said: "When you look at the squad, it is full of experienced internationals and a lot of really exciting young talent coming through the ranks and the chance to work with them was something I couldn't let pass me by.

"I always had an interest in coaching and my time with Bordeaux really ignited my hunger to go in that direction and to share what I've learnt in rugby.

"After 14 years in France I now have the chance to experience a new club and a new competition with a side I can hopefully add some value to.

"I played alongside a lot of international players, especially at Clermont, and I always learnt a lot from them and I am sure it will be the same at the Ospreys as a coach."