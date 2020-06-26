Matas Jurevicius: Harlequins sign second row from London Scottish

Harlequins were seventh in the Premiership when the season was suspended in March

Harlequins have completed the signing of second row Matas Jurevicius from Championship side London Scottish.

The 20-year-old joins having helped London Scottish to ninth in the Championship prior to the season ending because of coronavirus.

"I'm looking forward to having Paul [Gustard's] experience in coaching," Jurevicius told the club website.

"I can't wait to improve my rugby as well, and to meet everyone at the club. I'm excited to meet all the boys."

