George Skivington: Gloucester name London Irish forwards coach as new head coach

George Skivington was appointed London Irish forwards coach in 2016 after retiring as a player

Gloucester have appointed George Skivington as their new head coach, to replace the departed Johan Ackermann.

Skivington, 37, arrives at Kingsholm from his role as forward coach at fellow Premiership side London Irish.

Ackermann, 50, ended his three-year stay at Gloucester last month to move to Japanese side NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes, who are based in Osaka.

"I've had a look at the playing squad, and there are some really great players in there," said Skivington.

"When I was playing, Gloucester was one of a couple of clubs that you never fancied visiting. We want to bring that feeling back to Kingsholm."

Gloucester and England fly-half Danny Cipriani described the news as the "most exciting announcement of a head coach I've seen in rugby".

He posted on Twitter: "The type of man you build a club around. Very grateful I'll get to play out my last years under him."

Former Wales backs coach Rob Howley and ex-Wasps director or rugby Dai Young had both been linked with the Gloucester head coach role.

But chief executive Lance Bradley said Skivington, who will start his new role on 3 July, was the Cherry and Whites' "clear first choice".

"George has a great reputation within the game, and is one of the new generation of highly talented young English coaches," said Bradley.

"He has signed a long-term contract and we look forward to working with him to deliver the vision we have for our club."

Gloucester have also promoted commercial director Alex Brown to chief operating officer.

His role will include recruitment after the club decided not to replace the director of rugby position when David Humphreys, 48, leaves at the end of June after six years in charge.