James Lowe eligible for Ireland in November after signing new Leinster deal
- From the section Irish Rugby
Leinster winger James Lowe will become eligible to play for Ireland in November after signing a new three-year deal with the Irish province.
Lowe, 27, went back to his native New Zealand in March after the Covid-19 pandemic halted the season.
He tweeted: "Excited to be staying in Dublin for another three years."
Lowe joined Pro14 Leinster from the Chiefs in 2017 and will become eligible for Ireland through World Rugby's three-year residency rule.
That rule has been extended to five years but Lowe arrived in Ireland when the three-year protocol existed.
The Pro14 season is due to resume on 22 August, while Leinster will play their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens in mid-September.
Last week, Leinster presented a list of 28 players who have agreed new contracts for the 2020-21 season.
Backs Fergus McFadden and Rob Kearney are in their final seasons with Leinster but will remain at the province to see out the delayed 2019-20 campaign.
McFadden will retire at the end of the season while Kearney, another of Leinster's long-standing Ireland internationals, is still assessing his options.