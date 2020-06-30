Rhys Carre: Wales prop returns to Cardiff Blues from Saracens

Wales prop Rhys Carre made five appearances for Saracens in the 2019-20 season

Wales prop Rhys Carre has returned to Cardiff Blues after almost one season with Saracens.

Carre left his home Welsh region after the 2018-19 season to join the European and English Premiership champions.

The 22-year-old moves back to the Welsh capital early after signing a long-term Blues contract and is eligible for the rest of the 2019-20 season, which restarts in August.

"Cardiff Blues are a team I am really passionate about," said Carre.

Carre is the third forward reinforcement to agree a deal with the Blues, following on from former England Under-20 and Welsh qualified Sale Sharks number eight Sam Moore and Wales second-row Cory Hill.

Carre made 19 appearances for Cardiff Blues after making his senior debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2017.

He made his Wales debut last summer and impressed with his appearances as a replacement throughout the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, in which he featured five times.

"It's great to sign for Cardiff Blues and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Arms Park and once again playing my part," said Carre.

"I have enjoyed my time at Saracens and playing and training with a massively experienced and successful squad has been hugely beneficial.

"But Cardiff Blues is the team I supported as a kid. I came through the system here and want to be part of what we are building.

"I know all the boys and it's a really exciting squad which is only going to get better, and there is a great culture throughout the organisation."

Head coach John Mulvihill believes Carre will play a pivotal part in the Blues' future as his squad get set to return to training in early July.

"We are all thrilled to sign a player of Rhys' calibre and look forward to welcoming him back here," said Mulvihill.

"We were disappointed to see him leave last year but he comes back with more experience, not only from playing and training with Saracens but following a hugely impressive World Cup and Six Nations.

"We were always hopeful he would return to Cardiff Blues. This is his home team, he came through our academy and all of his friends are here.

"He will bring further strength in depth to our front-row resources, where we have a great blend of youth and experience. So I am confident Rhys will become a major figure for us over the years ahead."