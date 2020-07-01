John Manders: WRU council candidate backs himself as community man

John Manders (L) with members of the Old Illtydians team in the 2011-12 season

John Manders hopes his knowledge of the community game in Wales will help him win a place on the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) national council.

He is up against former Wales internationals Ieuan Evans and Nigel Davies in the battle to succeed ex-Wales centre Mark Taylor.

"They're good lads but they won't know what I do about the community game," said Manders.

"I've been at the coalface of Welsh rugby for a long time."

Manders was capped by Wales Youth and toured South Africa in 1980 along with former Wales captain Bleddyn Bowen and wing Glenn Webbe, but his career did not reach the same heights.

He played for Cardiff, Newport and Pontypridd before a serious injury impacted his career at 25 and for the last 30 years he has gone from playing for Welsh capital club Old Illtydians to being their current chairman and team manager.

Manders believes his lower profile might work in his favour.

"We've lost our way a bit in the WRU and I don't see a voice for the community game at the top table," said Manders.

"I can offer something the other candidates can't. With my knowledge and some hands on support, I'm hoping we can get a message across to the hierarchy."

It is the second time Manders has tried for the role having previously been beaten to the post by former Wales captain Liza Burgess in November 2019.

Manders believes his experience of at grassroots level as well as holding more strategic role for the Welsh government and police makes him the ideal candidate,

"In the last few years I've managed assets transfers, I've built a volunteer groups from scratch," said Manders.

"The role is also to inform and advise executive boards and this would allow me to combine all my skills. I want the full responsibility to enhance the community game.

"I would look outside rugby to build more sporting community clubs and that will give these clubs a family focus and encourage volunteers.

"The dwindling numbers in the game is the biggest challenge. There's no doubt about that. The foot has been taken off the pedal because there have been other things to think about."

"Through the Covid-19 crisis, it'll be compounded, we'll have even more clubs in dire straits.

"I genuinely think you need a John Manders type on that council to be that voice for the community clubs. I want to pull our clubs back out of the mire."

Ieuan Evans was a member of British and Irish Lions Test series winning sides in 1989 and 1997

Electoral 'confusion'

Manders is also hoping electoral "confusion" does not scupper his bid.

In June, the WRU announced nominations for the national council member position had reopened after the three candidates were initially announced in March.

The process was suspended due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and WRU member clubs now have until 10 July to vote by email.

Clubs were told they needed to return votes on email with forms not sent to clubs or to be returned by post but Manders has highlighted an early problem with this process.

"The initial form of the ballot went out incorrect; there was a watermark through the box where you would put a cross for my name so you couldn't see any crosses," said Manders.

"That was out there for about nine or 10 days and that was sort of semi corrected when they sent another form out there which didn't have a watermark across the box in my name.

"It was all a bit odd and confusing. They tried to correct it, but now we have two forms out there.

"I'm just making sure all club secretaries are aware there was confusion and just make sure they vote.

"If they haven't had a form please contact the WRU. I'm mentioning this for every candidate and it's important everyone has a voice."

A WRU spokesman said: "In order to maintain absolute parity to each candidate a second ballot form was e-mailed last Wednesday morning to clubs after it was pointed out a watermark across the original digital forms may have crossed the voting box.

"For clarity, all ballot forms submitted will be counted and verified by the independent electoral scrutineers Walter Hunter & Co Limited, with the second ballot form received becoming the default form if clubs submit twice.

"Where clubs submit only one ballot form, of either version, this is the vote that will be verified and counted.

"Any club that has not already received the election documentation and ballot form should contact WRU solicitor Rhys Williams directly, as soon as possible."