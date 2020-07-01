Joe Maksymiw: Dragons sign Wales-qualified lock from Connacht

Joe Maksymiw started his career in the Leicester Tigers Academy

Dragons have signed Wales-qualified lock Joe Maksymiw from Connacht.

Maksymiw, 24, will link-up with Dean Ryan's men with immediate effect having signed a long-term contract at the region.

"We're pleased to bring Joe, a Welsh-qualified player, to the region and look forward to him developing in our environment," said Ryan.

"Joe is hungry to prove himself here, improve as a player and take the opportunity we have given him with us."

Maksymiw, who qualifies through a Welsh grandmother, made his Leicester debut against the Barbarians in 2014 before playing his first English Premiership game three years later.

The 6ft 8in, 18st lock moved to Connacht in 2018 and made 25 appearances over two seasons in Galway.

"The region is clearly on the up so it is an exciting time to be joining and coming to Wales," said Maksymiw.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to develop my game under Dean Ryan, Luke Narraway and the other coaches.

"I can't wait to get stuck in with the lads and start contributing to the region, both on and off the pitch."

Maksymiw is the second signing announced by Dragons in recent days after Wales centre Nick Tompkins arrived on loan from Saracens.