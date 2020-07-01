Janco Venter: Saracens sign Namibia back-row ahead of Championship campaign

Janco Venter's most recent international appearances was against New Zealand during last year's World Cup in Japan

Saracens have signed Namibia international back-row Janco Venter from Championship side Jersey Reds.

The 25-year-old represented his country at the last two World Cups and has won 28 caps in total.

He is the second Jersey player to move to Allianz Park this week after prop Alec Clarey joined the reigning Premiership champions on Tuesday.

The 6ft 4ins former Western Province forward has been with the Reds for the past two seasons.

"His potential is very exciting and we firmly believe that his best days lie in the future," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"As a club we are extremely confident that we can help Janco take his game too new levels."

Saracens will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the top flight for breaching salary cap regulations.

Details about the length of Venter's contract have not been disclosed.