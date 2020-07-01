Leicester Tigers: Manu Tuilagi one of six players set to be released

Manu Tuilagi has made two Premiership appearances for Leicester this season

England centre Manu Tuilagi is one of six players to have been told to look for another club by Leicester Tigers, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

Several players, including 29-year-old British and Irish Lion Tuilagi, have been locked in a contract dispute with the Premiership strugglers.

Players have been offered amended terms as a result of the league's salary cap being reduced from 2021-22.

Greg Bateman, Telusa Veainu and Jordan Taufua are also set to be released.

It is understood the club made a compromise offer, but the players want to keep their legal position.

On 8 June, Premiership teams unanimously agreed to reduce the salary cap from £6.4m to £5m to help cope with the losses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 75% of wages from deals signed before 18 June will count towards the salary cap from the start of the 2021-22 season.

That deadline has passed but Leicester's players have been given until Tuesday to make their decisions and the club remain in communication with all of the playing squad.

Tigers are 11th in the Premiership but not in danger of relegation this season as Saracens have already been demoted to next season's Championship because of salary cap breaches.

Tuilagi, who has been with Tigers since 2009, has won 43 caps and represented the Lions during their 2013 tour of Australia.