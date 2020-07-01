Danny Wilson: Glasgow Warriors head coach says more signings to come

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow need to add more depth - Wilson

Glasgow Warriors have "a couple" of new recruits still to come, says head coach Danny Wilson, although he admits he had hoped to make more signings.

Some Glasgow fans have expressed concern over a lack of transfer activity this summer, despite the high-profile signings of Richie Gray and Leone Nakarawa.

Wilson fears a lack of depth in some positions could be an issue.

"We're a few down on last year's [squad] numbers," he said.

"The original plan was to bolster a little bit more in a couple of positions that we perhaps haven't done up to now.

"With an increased international programme, that's obviously going to have its effect on the squad because you lose so many players to Scotland.

"In the periods where you don't have that clash, you've got a very strong squad and a number of quality internationals.

"In certain positions we are excitingly strong in what we've brought in. In a couple of other positions where we're not quite finished yet where we had been planning to be finished, we're maybe not so strong on depth. We'll need to look at that and solve that problem."

Several experienced players have departed Scotstoun this summer, including Jonny Gray, Callum Gibbins and Ruaridh Jackson.

However, Wilson, who replaced Dave Rennie as head coach last month, is confident the new arrivals, allied with some of the more experienced campaigners already in his squad, will ensure there is no leadership vacuum.

"I think we've brought in a fair bit of experience," he added. "Richie Gray is a man of huge experience both in Europe and from an international point of view.

"Leone Nakarawa is another signing with a wealth of experience. And Enrique Perietto brings international experience even though he's still a young man."