'There's life in the old dog yet!' - Anderson aims to keep on coaching

Willie Anderson instilled the values of Ulster during his coaching spell at Kingspan Stadium

Willie Anderson's decision to step down from his coaching role with the Ulster Rugby Academy is unlikely to dilute his passion for continuing to mould potential stars of the future.

The ex-Ulster and Ireland star has no intention of taking things easy or letting his all-consuming love for the sport wane.

But on his departure from Kingspan Stadium this week, after a four-year stint, he admits there will be a void.

"The players are the people I will miss most. The players that I feel I have touched and that have made a major impact on me whether at school, at Ulster, at London Irish, Dungannon or wherever I have coached," the forwards specialist has told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

"I hope to keep going in coaching because I'm not an administrator or a writer. To me it's about going out and helping a young fella pass or tackle better or whatever. If I can do that then that's what I'll keep doing."

The former Irish skipper, who made 27 appearances in the green jersey between 1984 and 1990, cites the example of legendary Belfast coach Davy Wells who, in his late seventies, continues to impart his knowledge to emerging talent.

Happy history

"You can never replace playing but coaching has given me great satisfaction down the years."

So, the farmer's son from Sixmilecross, County Tyrone, has this simple message: "As far as I'm concerned there is life in the old dog yet!"

In the not too distant future expect to see this indomitable spirit helping out in the schools game closer to home. In the past he has taken roles with Grosvenor Grammar, Sullivan Upper and Rainey Old Boys.

While Anderson remains grateful for the career he has carved out in the sport he adores, it could all have been so different. His removal on tour of an Argentine flag from a government building in Buenos Aires is more than 40 years ago and his subsequent imprisonment is indelibly one of the chapters of his career.

Two generals in the ruling Junta called for his execution and Anderson recalled how the three-month nightmare in jail was a dark period in his life. It was his future wife Heather's inspirational letters from home that helped get him through the ordeal.

Willie Anderson charges forward for Ireland against Tonga at the World Cup in 1987

But the highs far outweigh the lows as he reflects on leading Ireland in facing down the All Blacks' Haka at Lansdowne Road and being an integral part of visionary coach Jimmy Davidson's Irish sides and remarkable all-conquering Ulster.

He admits that the game has changed massively since his playing days and a period of readjustment ensued when he took up his role at the Ulster Academy in 2016.

"Players are not allowed to express themselves in the way that we were but it is what it is now and there have been many improvements in the sport at all levels."

He has revelled in the role of mentor, rekindling the values he held so staunchly in that Davidson decade of brilliance.

"To have been in the lives of players such as Jeremy Davidson, David Humphreys or Brian O'Driscoll has been humbling. Nobody can say you maybe coached these guys because they have so much talent. A lot of them are just naturally gifted."

Talent school

The fire that burns brightly for Ulster in Willie Anderson remains red hot and is reflected in his work for the Province and the future stars he has helped nurture.

"For them to be instilled with the values of Ulster and to perform for Ulster the way - to a degree - we would want as ex-Ulster players, that has given me great satisfaction.

"There have been so many players down the years and still having communication with them has been a pleasure. As a coach you suffer the highs and suffer the lows just like any player.

"For me the old All Blacks adage that a good person makes a good rugby player rings very true.

"I've made some great friends and some of the guys here like Jeremy Davidson and Tom O'Toole have said some very nice things about me. It's very humbling that I have had a bit of an effect on their lives."