Scottish competitive club rugby not expected before October

Currie and Marr are among the clubs who have received guidance from Scottish Rugby

Scottish rugby clubs "should not expect a traditional season" in 2020-21 with "no adult competitive rugby envisaged before October".

A six-stage roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown has been announced by Scottish Rugby.

The organisation also says it will "provide clarity soon" on youth and women's rugby.

Director of rugby development Sheila Begbie said: "The safety of our rugby community is paramount."

The 2019-20 domestic club rugby season in Scotland was declared null and void after the Covid-19 pandemic caused the game's suspension in March.

"The rugby season may look very different, with regional and/or local fixtures likely to replace the competitive league programmes at many levels," Scottish Rugby said.