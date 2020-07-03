David Williams: Leicester Tigers sign Nottingham back on loan
Leicester Tigers have signed Nottingham back David Williams on loan as they prepare for the resumption of the Premiership season.
The 24-year-old previously came through Leicester's academy, before a spell with Welsh side Ebbw Vale in 2015.
Williams has been with Championship club Nottingham since 2016 and studies at Nottingham Trent University.
“I am a local lad who grew up watching Leicester," Williams told the Tigers website.
"I'm proud to be back at the club, doing my part and contributing to the squad ahead of a return to playing.”