Gordon Ross: Dragons name former Scotland international as backs coach

Gordon Ross played 25 internationals for Scotland between 2001 and 2006

Dragons have appointed former Scotland international Gordon Ross as backs coach.

Ross links up with the backroom staff at Rodney Parade with immediate effect, after leaving his previous role at Worcester Warriors.

The 42-year-old joins Mefin Davies, Luke Narraway and Simon Cross in a new-look coaching team at Dragons.

Ross will work alongside Barry Maddocks, who takes on the role of skills coach.

"I worked closely with Gordon during our time together at Worcester and know he is a talented and ambitious coach who is excited about the opportunity to work in Wales," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Gordon is ready to take on this important senior role with us and make a real impact on our backs as we look to move forward and develop as a squad."

Among the players Ross will work with are new Wales recruits Nick Tompkins and Jonah Holmes.

Rhodri Williams, Josh Lewis, Jordan Williams, Tavis Knoyle, Owen Jenkins, Rio Dyer and Will Talbot-Davies have also agreed new terms with Dragons.