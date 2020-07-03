Brandon Nansen: Samoan lock leaves Dragons for Brive

Samoan lock Brandon Nansen made 15 appearances in two seasons at Dragons

Samoan lock Brandon Nansen has joined French club Brive after leaving Dragons.

Nansen made 15 appearances in two seasons at Rodney Parade because of a hamstring injury and then a broken arm.

The 26-year-old managed just three games as a replacement after returning to fitness in the 2019/20 campaign.

Dragons have also lost Wales lock Cory Hill to Cardiff Blues but recruited Welsh-qualified second row Joe Maksymiw from Connacht.