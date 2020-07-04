Dan Carter: New Zealand great turns out for childhood club Southbridge

Carter and Southbridge played in front of a crowd of about 1,000 people

New Zealand great Dan Carter turned out for his childhood rugby club as he continues preparations for his return to Super Rugby.

The 38-year-old, who won two World Cups with the All Blacks, played the full 80 minutes for Southbridge as they beat West Melton 54-14.

Carter scored 12 points, kicking six of his seven attempted conversions.

He joined Super Rugby side the Blues in June after finishing his spell in Japan with Kobelco Steelers.

He signed as an injury cover but said at the time he was not match fit.

Fly-half Carter played 112 times for New Zealand, and as well as winning the World Cup in 2011 and 2015, he has been named the IRB World Player of the Year on three occasions and, with 1,598 points for New Zealand, is the top-scoring player in international rugby.