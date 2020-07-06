Jordan Olowofela & Sam Aspland-Robinson: Leicester Tigers duo agree new deals

Sam Aspland-Robinson is still looking for his first Leicester Tigers try

Leicester Tigers outside-backs Jordan Olowofela and Sam Aspland-Robinson have both signed new contracts with the Premiership club.

Tigers academy graduate Olowofela, 22, has made 39 appearances, scoring six tries, since making his debut in 2017.

Aspland-Robinson, 23, joined Leicester from Harlequins in June 2018 and has made 14 first-team appearances so far.

Tigers have not disclosed the length of either of the deals for the two former England Under-20 internationals.

On Aspland-Robinson, director of rugby Geordan Murphy told the club website."He's hard-working, tough, committed to his team-mates and passionate about Leicester Tigers.

"In a short space of time in Leicester, with limited opportunities, he has earned two contract extensions here."

On Olowofela, he added: "Jordan has come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons and still has plenty of growth in his game.

"With this new deal, he has got an opportunity to go on with it now and become a consistent performer in the senior side here in Leicester."