Greig Laidlaw joins Shining Arcs in Japan's Top League

Greig Laidlaw captained Scotland on 39 out of his 76 appearances

Former Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has joined Shining Arcs in Japan's Top League, having left Clermont Auvergne at the end of last season.

The 34-year-old scrum-half, who won 76 caps, played for Edinburgh and Gloucester before moving to France's Top 14 in 2017.

"I look forward bringing my experience to Japan," said Laidlaw on Instagram.

"It is a country that has provided the warmest of welcomes every time I have visited. I can't wait to get started."

Laidlaw played in Japan with Scotland in 2016 and again at the Rugby World Cup last year.

"To now be making it my home and joining the Shining Arcs family is extremely exciting," he said of returning to Japan as a club player.

Laidlaw was a World Rugby Player of the Year nominee in 2015, is Scotland's second-top scorer of all time and, having captained Scotland 39 times - a national record - he retired from international competition in December last year.