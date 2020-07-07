Matt Moulds: Worcester Warriors hooker to miss up to eight weeks after foot surgery

Matt Moulds has played international Sevens rugby for New Zealand

Worcester Warriors will be without hooker Matt Moulds for around two months following surgery to repair a long-term foot injury.

The 29-year-old New Zealander has played 12 games for Warriors since his move from Super Rugby side Auckland Blues in the summer of 2019.

Moulds has had a screw inserted during the procedure to "stabilise and strengthen" the foot.

The front-rower is expected to miss August's planned Premiership restart.

Warriors were 10th in the table when the season was suspended in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Worcester hope prop Conor Carey can return to action in September.

The 29-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury he sustained in January's 65-5 defeat against Saracens.