Welsh regions return to training ahead of Pro14 restart

Two of Wales' regions have confirmed their return to training ahead of the Pro14's resumption in August.

Scarlets and Dragons are back in training with Cardiff Blues and Ospreys yet to formally announce they have done so but are believed to have returned.

Liam Williams is back in training at Scarlets following his return from Saracens.

Meanwhile, Wales centre Nick Tompkins' loan spell from Sarries at Dragons has also begun.

Dragons and Scarlets say the players and coaches are observing Covid-19 protocols as they begin the build up to 22 August when the competition restarts with derbies after the tournament was suspended in March due to coronavirus.

Scarlets face Cardiff Blues with the Ospreys due to host the Dragons.

Venues are to be officially confirmed, but the opening games are in line to be played behind closed doors at Parc y Scarlets and Liberty Stadium.

On the weekend of 29-30 August, Blues have a home match against Ospreys, while Dragons host Scarlets

New Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney said: "For this initial phase of training, the players are coming in for limited training sessions in small groups.

"The Covid guidelines limit a lot of what you can do, but probably the biggest positive has been everyone seeing each other again.

He added: "It has been a long three months or so, but in fairness to the boys they have all kept themselves in great shape and stayed connected.

"We are really happy with how they have come in, their response has been excellent. It is just a chance for them to start refining now and building up their tolerance to play rugby."

Dragons boss Dean Ryan said: "There is now a new-look environment and staff have worked tirelessly since lockdown began to ensure everything has been put in place for the squad to return.

"It's exciting to move forwards and we are now be working towards moving to Stage Two and beyond ahead of the proposed return to action in August."

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Cardiff Blues have moved their training base from the Arms Park to a leisure centre in the city, while Ospreys have switched from Llandarcy in Neath Port Talbot to St Helen's in Swansea.

The Arms Park is part of the Dragon's Heart hospital at the Principality Stadium, while Ospreys' usual base has been transformed into a 340-bed field hospital.