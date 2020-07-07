Gloucester: Coach Rory Teague and lock Gerbrandt Grobler join exodus

Rory Teague previously had a spell as skills coach for the England national team

Gloucester skills coach Rory Teague has become the latest member of the Kingsholm backroom team to leave.

Teague, 35, was put in temporary charge following the Premiership club's management reshuffle in May when head coach Johan Ackermann departed.

South African lock forward Gerbrandt Grobler is also leaving the club.

After two seasons in which he made 23 appearances, the 28-year-old is moving to French Pro 14 side Stade Francais, having previously played for Racing 92.

The exit of Teague follows the appointment of George Skivington as the Cherry and Whites' new head coach on 27 June, following his exit from London Irish.

Skivington came in after Ackermann agreed to join Japanese side Red Hurricanes, and director of rugby David Humphreys quit after six years with the club.

Teague, a cousin of former Gloucester and England legend Mike Teague, had been expecting to take the reins for the rest of the delayed Premiership season, which is due to re-start in mid-August.

"I would like to wish Gloucester and George Skivington the best of luck for the completion of the current season and beyond," he said.

"I am confident with the squad Gloucester have, and the passionate supporters behind them, that success over the next few seasons will return to this great club."

Chief operating officer Alex Brown added: "Rory is a great coach. We would like to recognise the good work he's done here."