Leicester Tigers: Ben Youngs, George Ford, Ellis Genge and Jaco Taute sign new deals

Ben Youngs (left) has 99 England caps and George Ford (right) has played 69 games for the national team

England internationals Ben Youngs, George Ford and Ellis Genge, plus South Africa centre Jaco Taute, have extended their contracts with Leicester Tigers.

Scrum-half Youngs, 30, and fly-half Ford, 27, have both agreed new “long-term” deals at Welford Road.

They, along with prop Genge, 25, previously signed deals in January, but have now accepted new terms.

Taute, 29, joined Tigers from Munster last summer and has made seven appearances so far this season.

The deals mean 17 Leicester players have agreed new contracts following reports that disputes were threatening to leave a number of first-team players facing uncertain futures.

Genge is understood to have extended his deal by a year after appearing set for a return to former club Bristol.