Manu Vunipola: Saracens fly-half signs contract to run until 2023

Manu Vunipola played his first Premiership game against Exeter Chiefs in May 2019

Saracens fly-half Manu Vunipola has signed a new deal to stay with the club until 2023.

The 22-year-old has been at Allianz Park since he was 15 and has played 21 games in all competitions.

He is the younger cousin of Saracens teammates and England internationals Mako and Billy Vunipola.

Saracens will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premiership for breaching salary cap regulations.

"Manu has benefitted greatly over the last 12 months from the exposure he has had to playing in the Premiership and in Europe," said Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall.

"He has demonstrated that he has both the temperament and skill set to be a very good player and we are obviously delighted that he has chosen to continue his development at the club."

It is hoped the 2019-20 Premiership campaign will resume in August and Saracens are also still involved in the Champions Cup, which they won last season, with an away quarter-final against Leinster to come.

"It's been an awesome season for me with the game time that I have had and the opportunities the coaches have given me has been amazing," Vunipola said.

"The club has been incredibly good to me and my family, looked after me and they've made me the player I am today.

"I'm just thankful they offered me a contract and I'm lucky to be able to have re-signed with this wonderful club."