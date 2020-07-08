Coronavirus: 10 players and staff at Premiership clubs test positive

Each Premiership team had nine regular-season games left to play when the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic

Six players and four non-playing members of staff have tested positive after the first round of Premiership Rugby's coronavirus testing.

A total of 804 tests were carried out across the 12 clubs on Monday.

Those who have tested positive and their close contacts will now isolate and be assessed in line with guidelines.

The season was suspended in March and Premiership Rugby hopes to resume the league on the weekend of 15 August.

The identities of those who have tested positive have not been made public.

Premiership teams were told at the start of June that they could begin socially-distanced non-contact training in small groups, and were able to progress to close-contact training from Monday onwards.