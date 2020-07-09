Gareth Davies: Welsh Rugby Union chairman mindful of Pro14 expansion

Cheetahs in action against Dragons in February 2020

Welsh Rugby Union chairman Gareth Davies has highlighted the challenges of expanding the Pro14.

The league was changed from Pro12 to Pro14 for the 2017-18 season with the addition of South African teams Cheetahs and Southern Kings.

Davies believes any prospect of more additional teams must be monitored with more South African sides being mooted.

"The only thing to be mindful of is more isn't always better as we've seen in Super Rugby," said Davies.

"It has gone bigger and bigger and perhaps isn't of the appeal it once was."

Super Rugby started with 12 teams in 1996 before ballooning to 18 sides in 2016 from New Zealand, Argentina, Australia, South Africa and Japan.

A South African media report suggests the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers could be drafted into the Pro14 at the expense of the Cheetahs and Southern Kings.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts made his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers debut against the Hurricanes in February 2020

Cheetahs say it's "unthinkable" they could be sacrificed from the tournament if it's expanded to include the country's current Super Rugby sides.

Cheetahs Managing Director Harold Verster says they're "surprised about the rumours" but confident hey will remain part of Pro14 for many years to come.

His side qualified for the quarter-finals in 2018 when they were beaten by the Scarlets, and were only two points off the play-offs when the current season was halted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In contrast, Southern Kings have only won three matches in four years and have been taken over by the South African union because of financial problems.

Davies believes the tournament has received benefits from the South African involvement.

"It has added a bit of quality and interest," said Davies.

"I suppose the attraction of the four top South African provincial sides where you can see the like of Siya Kolisi (South Africa World Cup winning captain) and all the other guys does have an appeal if it would happen.

"A lot of water under the bridge would have to happen and it's a lot of speculation and it's important to say nothing has come from Pro14. Apart from that speculation I not aware of any sort of concrete information."

Gareth Davies is a former Wales captain who played 21 times for his country between 1978 and 1985

Super Rugby currently involves 15 teams from South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan and was postponed in mid-March.

Both New Zealand and Australia have since launched competitions involving their domestic teams.

In 2021, Super Rugby was to have teams from New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, following the axing of Japan's Sunwolves.

New Zealand and Australia could though opt for a more localised Super Rugby tournament. A review is currently being held into Super Rugby by New Zealand.

Sanzaar is the southern hemisphere's governing body that runs Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship international tournament and is composed of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina,

It is headed up by chief executive and former Wales centre Andy Marinos.