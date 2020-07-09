Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean Maitland played for Scotland at the past two World Cups

Scotland winger Sean Maitland has signed a new two-year contract with Saracens.

The 31-year-old has scored 29 tries in 73 appearances since joining from London Irish in 2016.

New Zealand-born Maitland scored tries for Sarries in both their Champions Cup and Premiership final wins last season.

Saracens will play in English rugby union's second tier next season after being relegated for breaching salary cap regulations.

"Sean has made an outstanding contribution to our club over the last four years both on and off the field," director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"He has taken his game to a new level during that time and has been a great influence on some of our younger players.

"To have a player of Sean's quaintly and experience commit his future to the club is a huge boost."

Maitland, who has 48 caps for Scotland, is the second player to commit to Saracens this week after fly-half Manu Vunipola agreed a new deal on Monday.