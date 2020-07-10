Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Woolstencroft helped Saracens win Premiership and European titles in his first season with the club

Saracens hooker Tom Woolstencroft has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old has made 34 appearances for the north London club since joining from London Irish in 2018.

“Tom is a player who has outstanding potential and we are thrilled he has extended his time at the club," director of rugby Mark McCall said.

“He has a real desire to progress and improve his game, and will have an important role to play for us.”

The Premiership campaign, which was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, is provisionally scheduled to resume on 15 August.

However, Saracens will be relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season for breaches of the salary cap.