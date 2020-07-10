Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wing Facundo Santiago can also play as a full-back

Exeter Chiefs have signed Argentine wing Facundo Cordero prior to the restart of the 2019-20 season.

The 21-year-old joins the Premiership leaders from Los Ceibos in his homeland and follows in the footsteps of his brother Santi, who joined in 2018.

Boss Rob Baxter said: "He's younger than Santi was when he came over, but someone with some similar attributes.

"I thought the name Cordero would excite a few people as Santi was a huge fans' favourite."

Cordero's signing comes after Chiefs signed fly-half Jack Walsh on Thursday, while Baxter has also said the club would bring in a player who will have "everyone licking their lips" this month.

The Premiership will resume its season on 14 August after it was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.