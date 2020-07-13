Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

John Manders (L) with members of the Old Illtydians team in the 2011-12 season

John Manders has defeated former Wales internationals Nigel Davies and Ieuan Evans to be elected to the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) national council.

Manders will serve until the end of the WRU's annual general meeting in 2021, replacing ex-Wales centre Mark Taylor.

"We are delighted to welcome John to the team," said WRU chairman Gareth Davies.

"I would like to personally thank both Ieuan and Nigel for their candidacies and all three for their enthusiasm."

Manders was capped by Wales at youth level and toured South Africa in 1980 along with former Wales captain Bleddyn Bowen and wing Glenn Webbe, but his career did not reach the same heights.

He played for Cardiff, Newport and Pontypridd before a serious injury impacted his career at 25.

For the last 30 years he has gone from playing for Welsh capital club Old Illtydians to being their current chairman and team manager.

"I am extremely proud to be appointed and it's a huge privilege to be able to work for Welsh rugby at this level," said Manders.

"I have had a tremendous amount of support from clubs around Wales and I would like to assure everyone that I will be working my hardest to repay the faith that has been shown in me."